Red Raiders win in Matt Wells’ Texas Tech coaching debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders opened up the Matt Wells era with a 45-10 win over Montana State Saturday afternoon at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Alan Bowman was 40-53 for 436 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Armand Shyne led the way rushing with 11 carries for 125 yards rushing and one score
Monterey grad Xavier White had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Matt Wells is the 16TH Head coach of Red Raider football and he showcased his fast paced offense in his debut.
Texas Tech had 691 yards of offense.
The Red Raiders host UTEP 7pm next Saturday night.
