Salvation Army Empowerment Center providing water, and much more, for the homeless

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army here in Lubbock has reopened its Empowerment Center, a place that now offers much more than it did when it originally opened last summer.
The center has gone from just being a cool room for folks to escape the elements to a classroom with showers and a place to learn about some of the services the Salvation Army provides, as well as other agencies and groups in the community.
Over the past couple of months, renovations have helped make this a place where people can come get clothes, a hygiene kit and take a shower, all in one place
Social Services Manager Erica Hitt said, "It gets them off the streets. It gets them off the city curbs, just sitting there in the heat. They get to come in. It prevents a lot of dehydration we see a lot with homeless. It's crucial for their wellbeing."
The Salvation Army does tell us that it's running low on water for folks who come in. They're taking donations at 17th and Avenue K.
The Salvation Army is also getting ready to launch a new service called Tokens of Hope, helping with homeless outreach and crisis services.
