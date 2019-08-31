Slight storm chance for your Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Warm and humid weather conditions are expected across the South Plains Saturday.
Skies will be partly sunny across the region today with isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon.
Storms will be very spotty in nature, but capable of lightning and gusty winds along with brief downpours if they occur.
Daytime highs will climb into the lower and middle 90’s across most of the viewing area.
Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
After sunset, storm chances decrease.
With that said, storms could form in New Mexico and make a run for the northwestern South Plains late tonight through daybreak Sunday.
Lows end up in the middle to upper 60’s with high humidity and patchy fog possible overnight.
Partly sunny skies and isolated storms are possible again Sunday with highs in the middle 90’s.
