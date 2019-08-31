Texas Tech kicks off vs. Montana State, Saturday at 3 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Follow Devin Ward live as Texas Tech opens their season vs. Montana State, Saturday at 3 p.m.
The game will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest and streamed on the Fox Sports Go App.
Montana State enters the 2019 season ranked No. 17 in the FCS ranks after a season where they went 8-5.
This past week, the Bobcats released their depth chart and 6-foot-6 red-shirt freshman Casey Bauman will get the start.
The Texas Tech game will mark Bauman’s first career start, but not his first game action.
Bauman played briefly and completed his only pass attempt during a victory at home against Cal Poly last November.
The Bobcats roster will be a strength, as they return 14 starters from last years team.
Plus, Montana State returns a key player in Troy Anderson.
During Monday’s news availability, Matt Wells had high praise for the Bobcats linebacker/fullback, calling him a “modern day hero.”
Last season, Anderson started a quarterback in 11 of 13 games, while also playing a limited time at the linebacker position.
ODDS: According to Vegas, Texas Tech enters the game as a 25-point favorite to beat Montana State.
The Red Raiders enter the game as winners of their last 19 home openers at Jones AT&T Stadium.
RAIDER REMINDERS
- Raider Alley moved to Engineering Key
- Raider Alley is free, opens at 11 a.m.
- Live DJ until noon. Hogg Maulies playing from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Goin’ Band will march and lead fans to the game about 45 minutes before.
- Alcohol sales will be available at the game and in Raider Alley.
- You can bring a clear 20-ounce unopened bottle for water and refill at heat management stations.
- Buses will now drop off and pick up at the north side of the stadium at Gate 3. No buses running on campus.
- Happy hour inside the Jones an hour and 30 minutes before the game up to 30 minutes before kickoff, with matching prices in Raider Alley
- TTU Athletics recommends parking at the Health Sciences Center and using the Park & Ride bus for $5.
PREGAME COVERAGE
