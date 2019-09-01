Hot and Humid With Slight Chance of Showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warm and humid morning leads to another hot afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 90′s.
Slight chance for isolated showers to develop during the afternoon and evening hours, especially where hotter temperatures are achieved.
The trend continues to favor above average temperatures through the seven day forecast, with morning low temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90′s.
Few rain chances will be available as the week progresses, but the slim chance for afternoon heating to assist in developing isolated showers still exists daily.
