Overnight showers and storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Warm and humid weather conditions are expected across the South Plains tonight.
Models are showing potential for a few storms to make a run for the northwestern South Plains late tonight through daybreak Sunday.
Lightning, wind gusts to 45 mph and brief downpours are possible underneath any overnight storms that may occur.
Lows end up in the middle to upper 60’s with high humidity and patchy fog possible overnight.
Partly sunny skies and isolated storms are possible again Sunday with highs in the middle 90’s.
Dry weather is expected Labor Day and Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 90’s each day.
Lows end up in the middle to upper 60’s each night.
