Police reveal name of Midland/Odessa shooting suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have now identified the Midland/Odessa shooting suspect as 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator of Odessa.
Police said the shooter was eventually shot and killed by officers at the Cinergy movie complex in Odessa.
Odessa police chief Michael Gerke initially refused to name the suspect from Saturday’s shooting during today’s news conference, saying they “Don’t want to give him the notoriety.”
They named Ator later in the afternoon after conducting a search of his home.
Odessa police addressed the public on Sunday afternoon alongside city, state, and federal officials, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Gerke said the suspect’s name will come out later as law enforcement efforts continue.
The suspect has an Ector County address, but police say they have no information about motives or causes for the shooting at this time. The FBI said they don’t believe the shooting was an act of domestic terrorism.
Authorities said the shooter had an AR-style rifle. Those killed ranged from 15 to 57 years of age. The City of Odessa says the eight confirmed deaths included three in Midland and five in Odessa.
The shootings began as a traffic stop by DPS when the driver failed to signal a left turn. The suspect had no active warrants at the time.
Gunfire was exchanged with police, setting off a chaotic afternoon during which the suspect hijacked a mail carrier truck and began firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed his appreciation to police and medical first responders, and expressed "his deepest sorrow" to families of victims.
Abbott also urged action that will save lives “by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals” while securing Second Amendment rights.
Abbott read a message from the mother of 17-month-old Anderson Davis who is described as "healing" and "well." The toddler has a hole in her lip and tongue and lost her front teeth. She'll be having surgery on her chest Monday.
Texas DPS said the trooper injured in the shooting is in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery after hours of surgery on Saturday.
The news conference included City of Odessa Mayor David Turner, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas DPS, and the FBI agent on the scene, Christopher Combs.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.