UMC taking patients from Permian Basin hospitals in aftermath of Midland/Odessa shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 17-month old Anderson Davis was taken to UMC after she was hit by a bullet fragment from the Odessa shooting on Saturday.
Kase Wilbanks spoke with Marketing Director Eric Finley, who said UMC stands ready to help with overflow patients from the Permian Basin area who need trauma care.
“As long as the situation continues, between the hospitals in the Permian Basin, we can pretty much assumed that they are maxed out, they’re at capacity. Any other traumas that occur in that area will come here,” Finley said.
"Tonight we already received one burn patient from that area, but that patient would come here anyway to this burn center. Any kind of car wreck, any kind of accident, we can probably expect those patients to head this way."
Finley said hospitals coordinate when they need to send patients, but in a situation like Saturday, when multiple people are hurt and in need of immediate care, the state gets involved.
"We get notified by state EMS, typically that there’s some type of casualty situation maybe a large amount of patients being sent.
Normally we’ll be contacted by our regional transfer center, which is basically hospital to hospital contact. Something of this magnitude, the state will get involved and try to coordinate those efforts as well."
"They contacted us first. Our response was, we can take whatever they have, as many as they have. We called in an extra trauma teams, extra residents, extra nurses, extra housekeepers. Whatever we need to get ready for as many patients as we could."
A Go Fund Me has been set up for Anderson Davis, if you’d like to help, you can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/17-month-old-that-was-shot.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.