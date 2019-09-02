Above Average Temperatures Continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warm and humid morning leads to another hot afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 90′s.
Slight chance for spotty showers to develop during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly east of Lubbock, off of the Caprock. Light to moderate rainfall can be expected where showers develop.
The trend continues to favor above average temperatures through the seven day forecast, with morning low temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90′s.
Few rain chances will be available as the week progresses, but the slim chance for afternoon heating to assist in developing isolated showers still exists daily.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.