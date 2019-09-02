Car crash early Friday turns fatal over weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have reported that a victim of a crash early Friday morning died at the hospital over the weekend.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, August 23, officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of I-27 southbound frontage road and 34th Street.
Initial investigations indicated that a 2016 Ford Edge was southbound on the I-27 frontage road when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Mustang.
The front passenger in the Ford Mustang, Phillip Maples, 43, was transported to UMC with what was initially believed to be non-incapacitating injuries.
The report states the driver of the Mustang had no injuries and the driver of the Ford Edge had minor injuries.
On Sunday, September 1, Maples died at the hospital.
The LPD Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash.
Stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.