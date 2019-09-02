City, county to host public meetings on budget, tax rates

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County will continue meetings this week to discuss budgets.
County commissioners will host a public meeting on a proposed tax rate at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. inside the Lubbock County Courthouse at 904 Broadway. The county has voted to keep the current tax rate in place.
Then, Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. the Lubbock City Council will host a public hearing on the city’s budget and tax rate inside City Hall at 1625 13th St.
Mayor Dan Pope has said the city wants to increase the property tax rate by 1 cent.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.