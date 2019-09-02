Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, police are still looking for answers after a gunman killed seven people and injured 22 others Saturday in Odessa.
- The rampage began after a traffic stop when the gunman shot at troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
- The shooter, a 36-year-old white man from Odessa, targeted people at random until police killed him outside of a movie theater.
- Read the latest on the investigation here: Police say no explanation yet for Texas shooting frenzy
The youngest victim injured in the Saturday rampage, 17-month old Anderson Davis, is now out of the hospital after she was shot in the face and shrapnel hit her chest.
- Davis was in the backseat of her family’s vehicle while it was stopped at a light Saturday.
- She was the only victim of Saturday’s rampage who was flown to Lubbock.
- Read the latest update and her family’s reaction here: Odessa mother says toddler’s spirit still strong after shooting injuries
A 19-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot around 9 p.m. Sunday night near a home in the 2700 block of East 10th Street.
- Witnesses saw an older model blue car leaving the scene.
- So far no arrests have been made.
- Read the latest here: Police searching for suspect after shooting on east 10th Street
A Levelland man is behind bars charged with capital murder this morning.
- Police arrested 36-year-old Jeremy Atchinson for murder Saturday night in the 400 block of East Jackson.
- Investigators have not released any information about the victim.
- Read more here: Levelland police investigating Saturday night homicide; suspect in custody
Hurricane Dorian is still pounding the northern Bahamas.
- The storm is hammering the island with winds of 165 mph and devastating storm surge.
- Dorian is expected to move along the East Cost of the United States this week.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Record-setting Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.