Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

17-month-old back home after Saturday rampage in Odessa, police continue to look for shooter’s motives and Hurricane Dorian continues to pound north Bahamas

September 2, 2019 at 6:07 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 6:07 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, police are still looking for answers after a gunman killed seven people and injured 22 others Saturday in Odessa.

  • The rampage began after a traffic stop when the gunman shot at troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
  • The shooter, a 36-year-old white man from Odessa, targeted people at random until police killed him outside of a movie theater.
  • Read the latest on the investigation here: Police say no explanation yet for Texas shooting frenzy

The youngest victim injured in the Saturday rampage, 17-month old Anderson Davis, is now out of the hospital after she was shot in the face and shrapnel hit her chest.

A 19-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot around 9 p.m. Sunday night near a home in the 2700 block of East 10th Street.

A Levelland man is behind bars charged with capital murder this morning.

Hurricane Dorian is still pounding the northern Bahamas.

