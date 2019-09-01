Hot and dry this Labor Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dry weather is expected across the South Plains for your Labor Day and Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 90’s each day.
Rain chances are expected to remain very low for the next few days as high pressure builds across the region.
A weak cold front attempts to cross the Panhandle late Tuesday into Wednesday, but this is not a guarantee.
For now, I will keep it mild with lows in the middle to upper 60’s each night.
If the front succeeds in making it into our area, we could be slightly cooler Wednesday.
Another front may impact the South Plains over the weekend with a few storms possible late Saturday into Sunday.
