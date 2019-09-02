KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ella is a 1.5-year-old lab-border collie mix.
She has been with LAS since April and plays well with other female dogs.
Ella’s adoption fees for Monday, Sept. 2, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
