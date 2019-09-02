Know the Foe: UTEP

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are coming off of their first win in the Matt Wells era, and are now set to host the UTEP Miners in a night game at the Jones.
So, let's get to know the foe...
In UTEP's first game against Houston Baptist, the game was too close for comfort.
But, close only counts in horseshoes, as the Miners beat the Huskies 36-34 to pick up their first win at the Sun Bowl since Nov. 26, 2016.
Here is coach Wells early break down of the UTEP Miners, "UTEP has a coaching staff that's very veteran, some that I am very familiar with. Dana Dimel is a veteran coach that is a very good football coach, has hired very good guys around him. All three coordinators I know. Joe Rob used to be here at Texas Tech, veteran special teams guy, highly thought of around the country. Chico Canales, a good friend of mine, former Utah State quarterback, known him forever. Has done a phenomenal job throughout his career coordinating offenses, getting quarterbacks ready to play. He will no doubt have those guys ready to play. Mike Cox, veteran defensive coordinator. Coach Cox was at Utah State when I played as a junior and senior. I'm very familiar with all of them. Keith Burns, I worked for him for one year. Those guys are veterans. They'll have their guys ready to play. They're well-coached. That's a good staff Coach Dimel has put together at UTEP. Very early in the week. The analysis of them right now, really good back, 19 is a good back. Could have either one of two quarterbacks which are dual-threat guys. Very big up front on the offensive line. They're very big on the D-line up the middle. Three guys right at 300 pounds. In terms of their front seven on the defense, I think both safeties are really good players. They can come off the hash and put their hat on guys. I think they tackle well."
Heading into this game, the Miners will look to dominate in the trenches.
Last week, running back Treyvon Hughes rushed 23 times for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns, and UTEP pounded out 240 yards on the ground.
Their starting quarterback is Brandon Jones.
Last week, Jones threw for 268 yards, one touchdown, and one interception with a QBR ranking of 34.6 (which is good for 94th in college football).
On the defensive side of the ball, UTEP gave up 413 yards of total offense to Houston Baptist - where according to coach Wells, he sees a lot of his defense in the Miners.
"Their defensive line is big, thick, physical. Can we move them inside? Their safeties, I think they're really good up the middle. The backers, inside interior O-line, that's how you build a defense inside-out. I'd like to think the same thing about our defense. Broderick, Nick, Jordyn, Rico, Frye, Coleman. I see UTEP is being built the same way. Their players up the middle are very good and very talented. "
Texas Tech enters the game as a 34.5-point favorite, and the ESPN Power Index gives the Red Raiders a 98.1-percent chance to win.
