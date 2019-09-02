Law enforcement to give 2 p.m. update on weekend mass shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KCBD) - National and local law enforcement officials will host a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, to provide an update on the weekend shooting in Midland-Odessa that left 8 people dead and more than 20 others injured.
Those providing the update are with the Odessa Police Department, FBI, United State Postal Inspection Service and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
During this time police are expected to provide more details on the 36-year-old gunman, Seth Aaron Ator of Odessa, who killed seven people during a shooting rampage on Saturday. The gunman was killed by police.
A motive for this shooting has yet to be announced, however news outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post reported the shooter lost his job on the day of the attack.
Authorities said the shooter was arrested in 2001 for a misdemeanor offense and acted alone in carrying out this attack.
Those killed range in age from 15-to-57-years old, according to The Associated Press. The youngest of those injured,17-month-old Anderson Davis, was flown to Lubbock’s University Medical Center for facial and chest injuries. She has since returned home.
