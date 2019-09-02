Levelland community remembers slain dance teacher

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many members of the Levelland community are in shock after finding out that Jill Atchison was killed over the weekend.
A memorial has been set up outside of Miss Jill’s Dance Studio. Monday, there were many people there to honor and remember Atchison and many tears shed at the passing of a beloved community member. There were many notes left for ‘Miss Jill.’
"It just shows that how much how much she impacted this town,” said Shanna Saunders, a long time friend of Atchison.
Atchison is being remembered by many after she was killed Saturday night.
“She had the biggest heart in town,” said Saunders, “she always had a smile... her smile was so contagious. And she just loved people. She kept to herself. She did her job. And she loved the kids.”
Atchison was described as a second mom to many of her students.
“She was a counselor to so many of these kids, she would say kids would tell her things that they wouldn’t tell their own parents. And so maybe their dance class sometimes was just her hugging them and holding them and listening to them cry and tell them things that they wouldn’t tell their parents, she was more than just a dance instructor. She was a counselor, and another mother to all of these kids.”
Many can’t believe she’s gone.
“I think yesterday was the day that everybody was supposed to get their little text about what time their classes was. And there was lots of kids, you know, anticipating waiting for that, that text,” said Saunders. “And then those parents that are affected by that, they were taught by her. And so, it’s just a shock. It’s just a shock to have something like this happen.”
But Saunders says she thinks Atchison wouldn’t want everyone to focus on the bad in this situation.
“Don't remember the tragedy, remember the love, the smile. I want her to be remembered with the smile. That's all. That's what she would have wanted,” said Saunders, “She doesn't want people to see the bad in this. She would want them to all surround each other in love. Just remember her for that smile. That was that was the best thing about her was the smile and the love.”
Saunders said there are not any plans to do a memorial or vigil. They’ll have to coordinate that with Atchison’s family at a later time. The memorial set up outside of Miss Jill’s School of Dance, where visitors can leave flowers, pictures, notes or sidewalk message in chalk.
