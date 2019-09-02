Low rain chance the next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Rain chances are expected to remain very low for the next few days as high pressure builds across the region.
A weak cold front attempts to cross the Panhandle late Tuesday into Wednesday, but this is not a guarantee.
We can expect a few clouds this evening and overnight. No significant rainfall is in the forecast.
Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 60’s.
Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in the middle 90’s. No rainfall is expected Tuesday.
A weak cold front could drop temperatures a degree or two Wednesday, but it remains very warm through the remainder of the work week.
Rain chances could increase this weekend thanks to a cold front.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.