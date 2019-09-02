Odessa mother says toddler’s spirit still strong after shooting injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 17-month-old Anderson Davis was one of the multiple victims hit by rapid gunfire on Saturday afternoon, but her mother says the injuries haven’t dampened her spirit.
They’re excited they will be able to reunite her with her twin brother soon, but the past two days haven’t been easy. Anderson suffered injuries to her chest, mouth and lip, as the bullet fragment knocked out her two front teeth.
It was a horrifying afternoon in Midland/Odessa as the shooting left seven victims dead and more than 21 injured.
Governor Abbott mentioned all the victims at Sunday’s news conference, but went out of his way to mention Anderson. The Governor says he had been in touch with little Anderson’s mother and even shared a text he got from her on what happened.
“She said, ‘Thank you all for praying. This is all about worst nightmare, but thank God she’s alive and relatively well,’” Gov. Abbott quoted.
The GoFundMe for little Anderson says the bullet fragment put a hole through her lip into her tongue, knocking out her two front teeth. She was flown to UMC here in Lubbock from Odessa because of her injuries.
Governor Abbott said her mother continued her text to him by talking about how strong Anderson is - a little girl who isn’t letting a bullet to the face phase her. “[The mother] goes on to say that toddlers are funny because they can get shot, but still want to run around and play. She says that we are thanking God for that."
Anderson’s mother told Governor Abbott her daughter will have surgery to fix her mouth and lip. She’s happy her daughter was one of the lucky ones who survived, but still asks for prayers. Something the Governor of Texas promises: “I want her family to know that they can be assured of those prayers today, tomorrow and every day as that young child continues her pathway to healing."
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.