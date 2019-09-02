Police searching for suspect after shooting on east 10th Street

Police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of east 10th Street
By KCBD Digital | September 1, 2019 at 9:45 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 10:41 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in the 2700 block of east 10th Street on Sunday night.

Police say multiple shots were fired around 9 p.m. from the backyard of a home.

A 19-year-old female was seriously injured, struck in the face. She made her way to a neighbor’s house and has been taken to UMC.

Police can’t confirm if this was a random or motivated shooting, or if it was connected to any other incidents on Sunday night.

Police are searching for a suspect in an older model blue passenger car that was last seen headed east.

