Red Raiders win Carmel Cup Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple trophies from The Carmel Cup have made their way back to the Hub-City.
The Texas Tech men's golf program went 16-under par on Sunday to complete their comeback to win team title at their season-opening tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
On top of the team title, senior Sandy Scott shot seven-under-par on the final day, and 14-under par for the weekend to win the individual championship.
The Red Raiders will return to competition after Pebble Beach from Sept. 23-24 at the Iverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio to play in their second of four fall tournaments.
