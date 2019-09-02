Well-known dance teacher identified as victim of Saturday homicide in Levelland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Police Department has identified Jill Atchison as the victim of a Saturday night murder in Levelland.
The only suspect identified by police, her son 36-year-old Jeremy Neil Atchison, has been taken into custody and is in the Hockley County jail on a $252,500 bond charged with capital murder and evading arrest.
Levelland PD was called to Jill Atchison’s house in the 400 block of East Jackson Street just before 10:30 p.m. to do a welfare check, Police Chief Albert Garcia said.
As soon as police got to the house they saw a white male – later identified as Jeremy Atchison – walking out of the house. Jeremy Atchison fled from the scene and started a short police pursuit.
Authorities were able to catch up with him and take him into custody near the 300 block of Pecan Street.
After he was taken into custody, police went back to Jill Atchison’s house to finish the welfare check. They met up with another man who was also asked to check if she was OK.
That man let authorities in the house where they found Jill Atchison dead.
An autopsy will be performed on her Tuesday, Sept. 3, to determine the official cause of death. The Texas Rangers have also been called in to help with this investigation.
Those around the Levelland community said Jill Atchison owned and taught at Miss Jill’s School of Dance.
