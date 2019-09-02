West Texas Music Scene to hold benefit concert on Sept. 5

The West Texas Music Scene is hosting a benefit concert on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Odessa.
By Amber Stegall | September 2, 2019 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 1:07 PM

ODESSA, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Music Scene will be hosting a benefit concert on Thursday, Sept. 5. at The Club located at 1023 S. Grant Street in Odessa.

The event will be hosted by Yung Pacino and Smokes.

There will be performances by 13 different artists and three different DJ’s.

The cost is $10 at the door and doors will open at 8 p.m. The event is expected to begin at 9 p.m.

Organizers say 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the families and victims of the deadly shooting that happened on Aug.31.

