2 Arizona murder suspects escape custody, LPD says to be on lookout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reporting the whereabouts of a married couple who are suspects in an Arizona murder.
The two suspects, Blane Barksdale and his wife Susan Barksdale, escaped from a transport van on Aug. 26 while being extradited from Utah to Arizona. The two face charges in Arizona of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson of an occupied structure, theft of a means of transportation, criminal damage and prohibited possession, according to AZ Central news.
The suspects are thought to have fled to Mexico or around Texas because they have ties to cartels, according to the Lubbock Police Department. They are said to drive a red GMC pickup truck with Arizona license plates 127XTY.
Blane Barksdale is described as a white man, standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, with brown eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a white t-shirt. He has numerous arm tattoos, which include a swastika and Aryan brotherhood tattoos.
He is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood, Hells Angels OMG and has other ties to Mexican organized crime.
Susan Barksdale is described a white woman, standing at 5 feet, 7 inches, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a white t-shirt.
She is said to have extensive training and experience with many types of firearms.
The couple made their escape in Blanding, Utah, while riding inside a transport vehicle. They allegedly overpowered two security officers after Susan Barksdale pretended to have intestinal issues.
A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading up to each one of their arrests.
Those who have information can call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or 911.
