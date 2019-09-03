Clean up continues at former Villa Town Hotel in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Progress in the Villa Town debris clearing continues on Avenue Q. Crews could be seen working Tuesday, cleaning up the rubble.
Timeline of events:
In April 2017, Villa Town was shut down and residents had to move out.
A year later in April 2018, it was announced that a $1.5 million renovation would begin, but just a few days later, the hotel caught fire and was demolished.
In January of 2019, a 30 day demolish order was given.
The rubble sat untouched until late June 2019.
KCBD reached out to the city of Lubbock’s Development Services, Codes Administration and Environmental Health Officer, Stuart Walker on Tuesday.
Walker said they don’t know who is cleaning up the rubble, but its someone the property owner hired. And they don’t know how long it will take for them to clean up.
Walker says that the company files their permits through the state and not through the city.
