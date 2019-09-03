Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a police update has revealed the man responsible for the weekend shooting rampage that left seven dead in Odessa was fired from his job earlier that day.
- Police said during a Monday afternoon news conference the 36-year-old gunman also called the police and FBI after being fired but did not make any threats.
- Investigators continue to look into how the man was able to get a gun.
- Neighbors who lived near the man also said he was aggressive, not friendly and extremely impolite.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Neighbor: Texas gunman was ‘violent, aggressive person’
Members of the Levelland community are mourning the loss of a well-known dance teacher who was killed inside her home on Saturday night, allegedly by her son.
- Jill Atchison was found dead in her home Saturday night and police are investigating the events that led up to her murder.
- And as they do that, most of the folks around the area are grieving and remembering the teacher. A memorial has been set up in front of the dance studio Atchison owned and taught at, Miss Jill’s Dance Studio.
- Police have arrested one suspect, her son 36-year-old Jeremy Neil Atchison, who is in the Hockley County jail on a charge of murder and evading arrest.
- Read more here: Levelland community remembers slain dance teacher
At least 25 people are dead after a fire on a boat that was carrying recreational scuba divers near the Southern California coast.
- Emergency responders have only been able to rescue five of six crew members who escaped the burning boat by jumping into an inflatable boat.
- The Coast Guard said five others have been found but not recovered because of unsafe conditions under the boat.
- Read the latest from The AP here: Coast Guard: 25 bodies found after California boat fire
Hurricane Dorian is not on the move, which is causing lots of flooding problems in the Bahamas. So far, at least five people have died and 21 others are injured.
- The hurricane stopped for nearly a day over the northwest Bahamas, flooding the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.
- By this morning the storm did shrink down to a Category 3 hurricane, but because it stayed stationary, tons of water continued to flood the area.
- Evacuation orders are still in place as parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina could get hit with parts of this hurricane.
- Read the latest here: Deadly Dorian pounds relentlessly at desperate Bahamas
Read more Monday stories here:
- Officials release a detailed timeline on what happened in Odessa shooting
- City, county to host public meetings on budget, tax rates
- Car crash early Friday turns fatal over weekend
- 6 comfort dogs travel to Odessa for victims, survivors, first responders
- Well-known dance teacher identified as victim of Saturday homicide in Levelland
- Odessa mother says toddler’s spirit still strong after shooting injuries
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ella
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.