Grand jury indicts man for threatening to bomb Lubbock Health & Human services office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury for threatening to bomb the Texas Health & Human Services food stamps office on Parkway Drive.
In July, Police were called to the Food Stamp Office at 1716 Parkway Drive to respond to a man making threats to blow up the building.
When officers arrived, a security guard for the Food Stamp Office flagged them down.
He told police 52-year-old Keith Kalka walked into the office and threatened to blow it up, and the surrounding buildings with a bomb. The security guard said Kalka then went to his car and told people in the parking lot of his threats.
An employee of a nearby business was outside and heard Kalka’s threats.
Kalka pulled into a parking spot quickly after noticing police patrol cars on scene. The report says an officer made contact with Kalka through his driver-side window, that was rolled down a few inches.
The report says the officer tried to get Kalka to get out of his vehicle. Kalka ignored the officer, turning his radio volume up. The officer told Kalka if he did not step out of his vehicle, he would be forced to remove him. Kalka, again, ignored the officer.
Officers shattered Kalka’s car window and removed him from the vehicle, according to the report. He was placed under arrest for making terroristic threats and was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he is held on $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.