KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Livvy

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Livvy
By Michael Cantu | September 3, 2019 at 7:01 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 7:01 AM
Livvy, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Sept. 3.
Livvy, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Sept. 3. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Livvy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Livvy is still a puppy and is ready to go out and see the world.

She is friendly, well mannered and gets along with others just great. She also likes giving hugs.

Livvy’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Sept. 3, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ella

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.