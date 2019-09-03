Officials release a detailed timeline on what happened in Odessa shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At a press conference early Monday, law enforcement officials shared the events leading up to the moments when seven innocent people were killed and more than 20 were injured.
The morning the gunman went on a shooting rampage, killing all those innocent lives, law enforcement officials say he had been fired from his oilfield job which led to both him and his employer calling the cops on each other because they were having a disagreement over the firing. By the time police arrived to calm down the situation, the soon-to-be mass killer was gone and no one expected what was to come next.
It was only 15 minutes before the gunman was pulled over by a DPS trooper when he made a second call. This time to the FBI national tip line.
“It was frankly rambling statements about some of the atrocities he felt he had gone through. He did not make a threat during that phone call. He ended that phone call. After that phone call, we initiated all of our law enforcement procedures trying to figure out who he was, where he was. Unfortunately, it was only 15 minutes before the trooper was engaged,” said FBI Special Agent In-Charge, Christopher Combs.
The trooper, unaware of any of the events that unfolded before this encounter, pulled the soon-to-be shooter over for a traffic violation. That’s when the killing spree began. The shooter shot the DPS officer and took off in his gold sedan, driving west on I-20, and shooting at civilians. It became a mad dash to stop the shooter. The gunman then made his way through the City of Odessa, onto 42nd Street, and continued his shooting spree.
One victim who was shot three times recalls the moment he locked eyes with the shooter. "I just took a look at him for a few seconds, a few split seconds. The main thing was I saw in his eyes was that hate. He was trying to do something, not just injure me, I know he was trying to take me out."
It was on the this route, he made contact with a postal employee in a postal vehicle. He killed her and then hijacked the vehicle, but his terror didn’t stop there. He continued to shoot until finally officials made contact with him at the Cinergy Movie Theater. There was an exchange of gunfire from the gunman and law enforcement until he was shot dead by officials.
All seven victims from the shooting have now been identified: 29-year-old Mary Granados, the postal worker who was killed when the gunman hijacked her postal truck. 57-year-old Rodolfo Arco was shot on his way back home from work. 30-year-old Kameron brown was an army vet who served in Afghanistan. 40-year-old Joe Griffith, a resident in Odessa. 25-year-old Edwin Peregrino, a graduate of Perryton High School. 35-year-old Raul Garcia of El Paso. 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez who was shot outside of a car dealership.
To read more details on the victims, click here:
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.