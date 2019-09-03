One from Denver City killed, one seriously injured in Terry County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting a fatal collision in Terry County, Tuesday afternoon.
The report from DPS says a 2018 Ford Pickup truck towing a trailer was going north on FM 303, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with FM 2196.
That driver failed to yield right of way to another truck driven by 80-year-old Emmett Mills, of Denver City, who was traveling east on FM 2196.
Mills was ejected during the crash, and died from his injuries. The other driver suffered serious injuries. That driver was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland.
Mills was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terry county Justice of the Peace and transported to South Plains Forensic Pathology in Lubbock.
This crash remains under investigation. Stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.
