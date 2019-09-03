Rolling 7′s Ranch to host Bless the Basin concert, vigil, silent auction

ODESSA, Texas (KCBD) - The Rolling 7′s Ranch Event Center at 11700 West County Road 122 in Odessa, Texas is hosting a concert, candlelight vigil and silent auction on Thursday, September 12 at 6 p.m.
The event will honor and support the victims and families affected by the mass shooting on August 31.
Event organizers say all proceeds will go to these families.
There will be food trucks, restaurants, bakeries, prize raffles, jumpers for kids and more.
The Rolling 7′s Ranch Event Center is still accepting donations, and Sponsor Tables are available.
For information about the event or to sponsor a table, call 432-741-2317 or email at rolling7srec@gmail.com.
- $5,000 VIP Table Seating 8 Admission for 8 Private Bar
- $10,000 VIP Table Seating 8 Admission for 16 2 Buckets of Beer Private Bar
- $20,000 2 VIP Tables Seating 8 Each Admission for 16 4 Buckets of Beer Private Bar
- $25,000 ***ONLY ONE AVAILABLE*** Access for 20 People to Private Eagle’s Nest Admission for 20 Private Open Bar
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.