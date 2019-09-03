Slight chance of a slight change

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Signs of the start of Fall are behind us... the start of Friday Night Football, Tech's first football game, the beginning of Meteorological Fall - Sept 1 - and Labor Day. However, there's almost no change in our weather through the end of the week. But there are a couple of features which may - may - bring changes by early next week.
High pressure has been the dominate weather feature in our weather for about the past seven weeks, it is today, and it will be into the weekend. Also known as a ridge, it's meant generally hot afternoons and little to no rain. Drought conditions are expanding locally. The wildfire danger remains elevated locally and will be until we have widespread significant rain.
With that in mind, expect little to no change in weather this week. Days will continue mostly sunny with hot afternoons and light winds. Nights will continue mostly fair and warm with light winds. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s will be common. Of course, this also means rain is not expected.
The features which may bring changes by early next week are, one, a series of weather systems moving from the Pacific Northwest across the US-Canada border, which may weaken the hold of the high pressure that's dominated our weather; and two, a couple of tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico.
As long as the high remains in place and does not weaken, we will see little if any change in our weather:
- Cooler air to the north will have little if any chance of becoming part of our weather.
- Moisture from the Gulf will have little to no chance of making it into the viewing area.
- Significant wide-spread rain will have almost no chance of developing in the viewing area.
You can check on forecast changes, keep track of Hurricane Dorian, and watch for possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico right here on our Weather Page. Take advantage of the various layers options in the Interactive Radar. Peer into our weather out to ten days, the next weekend, or just hour-by-hour, in our forecast section.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.