Texas Tech University says first home game goes smoothly after new changes implemented

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, Texas Tech University’s new rules and regulations went into place as the Red Raiders faced the Montana State Bobcats.
Robert Giovinnetti is the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Texas Tech. He said the game and response from fans to the changes was unbelievable. He said there was only two alcohol related arrests at the game and traffic flow was smooth.
Giovinnetti said the next game is on Saturday, September 7th against the UTEP Miners. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. and is the Agricultural Game.
Texas Tech wants to remind fans of the major changes:
There is no re-entry to the game due to the sale of alcohol inside the stadium.
The clear bag policy is still in effect.
Raider alley is now in the engineering key just off memorial circle. Giovinnetti said William Clark Green is performing.
Parking has changed, there is a new turn in and bus routes
To find Texas Tech’s Gameday Guide, click here.
