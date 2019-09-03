WELLSAID: Week 2 previewing UTEP

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This past Saturday, the Red Raiders kicked off a new era of Texas Tech football when they defeated Montana State, 45-10.
When Matt Wells stepped to the podium today, he was still in awe of his first game, and running out onto the field at the Jones.
"Yeah, it was pretty neat. I think that's one of the best entrances in college football, the smoke, fearless champion, the horse. It's not about me. It's about the players. I got fired up coming out of there..." Wells would go on to say, "It was nice. I'm one win. I'm even in Jones Stadium. I'm 1-1, told you I was going to try to get to 1-1. See if we can win this week."
And, coming to town will be the UTEP Miners.
Last week, UTEP squeezed past Houston Baptist, 36-34, to win their first home game since November of 2016.
"They're big and physical upfront in terms of their O-line in the middle," Wells said. "Their defensive line is big, thick, physical. Can we move them inside? Their safeties, I think they're really good up the middle. The backers, inside interior O-line, that's how you build a defense inside-out. I'd like to think the same thing about our defense. Broderick, Nick, Jordyn, Rico, Frye, Coleman. I see UTEP is being built the same way. Their players up the middle are very good and very talented. The running back had a really good game. That doesn't do anything to us in terms of what we think on defense because the first thing we want to try to do is to stop the run, just like probably everybody else."
The Red Raiders enter Saturday's game, as heavy favorites to beat UTEP (Vegas: 34.5 point favorites).
So, for coach wells - how do he and the team approach this week against the Miners?
“Play it as it lies. You don’t get any bumps in the fairway or the rough. You play the schedule as it lies.” He would go on to say," I 100% respect UTEP. We’ll have to play better than we did Saturday to win the game this week. Our guys have to understand that. I believe in how we’re going to practice on Monday. This afternoon is the most important thing I’m worried about right now. The rest of the preparation, as soon as I get out of here, start continuing to the game plan. But the preparation this afternoon and the practice is all I’m worried about, then tomorrow morning 6:30 game plan, install meeting. That’s all that’s on my mind. All that needs to be on the players’ minds. We have to instill that as an attitude to them, it’s all about us, what we do, how we prepare. You don’t just wing it on game day and roll the ball out and win. That doesn’t happen, I don’t believe. I don’t believe you can do that once we get to this league. Everything we dohas to be the same or equal or more investment every single week."
