Woman arrested near Levelland after meth found during DPS raid

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland woman is in the Hockley County jail on four drug charges and one charge of possession of an illegal firearm after a raid by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the outskirts of Levelland.
DPS conducted the raid on Friday in the Lone Star Trailer Park at 2300 Highway 114, east of Levelland, according to KLVT News radio. When law enforcement entered the home they found a bag of methamphetamine, two digital scales, numerous zipper bags and a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
Agents arrested Elizabeth Renea Gonzales, charging her with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dangerous drug and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Gonzales remains in the Hockley County jail on a $21,000 bond.
DPS continues to investigate this case and has also called in the help of the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco,Firearms and Explosives, because Gonzales had a firearm at the time of her arrest. There was no specification on the amount of meth found during the raid.
This story was originally reported by KLVT News radio.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.