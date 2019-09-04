Amigos Health Fair - More than FREE Screenings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Knowing your cholesterol, your blood pressure and glucose levels can help you stay in control of your health.
That’s why United Supermarkets is holding a free health fair this weekend at all of its Amigo stores.
But, this event includes much more than free screenings. Brenda Garcia, a dietitian and Health & Wellness Manager at United, says, “There are other vendors in the community that offer services. We’re going to partner with our community to bring care to everybody. But we are a grocery store so we’ll have tips for people to shop for different things.”
Brenda says there will be food samples, shopping guides and tips on putting together quick, healthy meals to go.
As a dietitian, she understands that many diseases can be worsened or improved by diet, particularly when it comes to heart disease. So, she says let’s reduce those risk factors by learning how to use the grocery store for better health.
During the health fair this Saturday, there will be more information to explain the health tags throughout the store.
She says, “We have 12 different health tags that appear on the bottom of our price tags. Some are for low sodium, high fiber, carb aware, protein, all of those. And we’ll have fliers with the definitioin so you can learn to shop the entire store, like having a dietitian shop with you and flag those. We’re trying to make it easy for people to shop and feel good about what they’re putting in that cart.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.