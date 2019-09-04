Changes on our weather horizon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our forecasts for today and tomorrow made earlier this week remain on track. There is, however, a hint of change on our forecast horizon.
Through Friday our days will be mostly sunny, winds light, morning temperatures nice with lows in the 60s, afternoons hot with highs in the 90s. Through Friday our nights will be mostly fair, winds light, temperatures warm.
Tropical Storm Fernand, in the western Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to make landfall in far northeastern Mexico, south of Brownsville. Heavy rain has been falling in that area since yesterday and may continue through at least today. The high pressure ridge I mentioned here yesterday will prevent moisture from the system from moving into the viewing area through the end of the work week.
Yesterday I mentioned we may see some local weather changes by early next week. The data this morning are more encouraging. Temperatures are likely to fall while rain chances rise. I'll talk more about this in the video I'll post alongside this story later this morning. Of course, our 10-Day Forecast is available now here on our weather page.
See the latest on Fernand in the Gulf, Dorian in the Atlantic, and Juliette in the Pacific by activating the Tropical icon in the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App. The name may vary slightly based on operating system, version, app version, and platform.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 94°, six degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (as of this writing) was 64°, one degree above the average for the date. The September 3 record low is 48° (1915 and 1974) and the record high 101° (1939 and 2000). For today, September 4, Lubbock’s average low is 63° and the high 88°. The record low is 46° (1915) and the record high 101° (2000).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:09 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:24 AM CDT.
