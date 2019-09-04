Consider This: Saluting Bravery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As I watched the tragic events in Odessa unfold this weekend, I was reminded what I said here just last week. From a law enforcement officer’s perspective, there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop.
In this case, police said the Odessa shooter was being pulled over for not using his turn signal. What unfolded after that would leave seven innocent people dead and over 20 injured. Numbers that stood to be even higher, if officers hadn’t continued to put their lives on the line until this deranged lunatic was stopped.
Consider this… Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of all the victims and to all of our neighbors in Odessa. We know the hard work of putting the pieces back together has only just begun.
To officers responding to the call, we salute your bravery. And finally, to every member of our law enforcement community, we recognize your job is never routine and your commitment is unconditional.
You truly are our heroes… And we thank you!
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.