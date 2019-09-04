Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Tow truck driver dead after Tuesday crash, Odessa shooter failed 2014 background check and Hurricane Dorian makes its way up Florida coast

By Michael Cantu | September 4, 2019 at 5:53 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:53 AM

On Daybreak Today, a tow truck driver died last night after a crash at 19th Street and the Interstate.

The Odessa shooter failed a firearms background check in 2014 because of his mental state.

Investigators say a dive boat fire off the coast of California killed 33 passengers and one crew member.

Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way up Florida’s east coast.

Read more Tuesday stories here:

