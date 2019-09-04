Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a tow truck driver died last night after a crash at 19th Street and the Interstate.
- Police say the tow truck collided with another vehicle in the intersection.
- The other driver suffered moderate injuries.
- Read more here: 1 fatality in crash at 19th St and I-27
The Odessa shooter failed a firearms background check in 2014 because of his mental state.
- But, he still managed to buy an assault style rife from a private dealer, which people don’t need a background check for.
- Investigators say he used that weapon to kill seven people and injure 22 others.
- Read the latest here: Texas shooter got gun at private sale; denied in 2014 check
Investigators say a dive boat fire off the coast of California killed 33 passengers and one crew member.
- The fire started on the second deck, trapping those sleeping below.
- The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Burned California boat takes clues of fatal fire down to watery grave
Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way up Florida’s east coast.
- The Category 2 storm could move dangerously close to shore tonight before heading to the Carolinas.
- Dorian is blamed for at least seven deaths and catastrophic damage in the Bahamas.
- Read more here: Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves on toward US coast
Read more Tuesday stories here:
- Lubbock gun stores report increase in sales, carry class enrollment since Midland-Odessa shootings
- UMC says mass shooting drills helped Saturday during the Midland-Odessa shootings
- Grand jury indicts man for threatening to bomb Lubbock Health & Human services office
- One from Denver City killed, one seriously injured in Terry County crash
- Officials release a detailed timeline on what happened in Odessa shooting
- 2019 Hub City BBQ Cook-off tickets now on sale
- 2 Arizona murder suspects escape custody, LPD says to be on lookout
- South Plains Electric Cooperative to return $4 million to members
- Greg Abbott backs ‘expedited executions’ for mass shooters after Odessa shooting
- Woman arrested near Levelland after meth found during DPS raid
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Livvy
