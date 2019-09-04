Former Littlefield football coach remembers star athlete killed in Tuesday afternoon crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified Patric Barrio, a former star athlete in Littlefield, as the only death in the crash that happened on I-27 and 19th Street on Tuesday afternoon.
His former football coach and long-time athletic director, Bryan Huseman, who knew Barrio and his family for over 10 years, is calling this a tragedy.
“I’ve known Patric when he was little bitty all of the way, all of the way up through senior year. He played junior high athletics football for us, basketball, played in high school,” Huseman said.
Huseman says Barrio was good at basketball, but what he really excelled at was football.
“He was just a different running back for us because he was so big and so strong. He wasn’t the fastest guy in the world but he made great cuts, got the ball up the field, got positive yards and we always knew that when we needed a few yards, we could give it to Patric.”
Huseman says it was Patric and other seniors whose talent lead them to playoffs 10 years ago.
“We ended up playing all the way up to the state semifinals vs. Dangerfield, which was very, very talented. Dangerfield had an unreal team and we had a good opportunity of beating them. They beat us at the end of the game, but very proud of that group of kids. Patric was one of the big reasons why we were at,” he said. “Patric was our big touchdown guy because once again, he could get the short yards. We just gave it to Patric and there was not much they could do about it. He was going to get three to four yards a carry, so he had a ton of touchdowns. It was unreal.”
Huseman says Patric was a captain who showed leadership qualities on and off the field.
“Everyone loved and respected Patric. They followed Patric, the other players followed Patric and he was a great leader.”
Lubbock police say Patric died in the two-vehicle crash. His car was heading north while the other vehicle, a Camaro, was heading east. Police have not said who is at fault. The other driver walked away with minor injuries.
A fund has been set up at First Federal Bank in Littlefield called “Barrio Boys Benefit Fund.”
Barrio leaves behind a wife and three young boys.
An investigation is still ongoing with Lubbock police.
