Former Littlefield football coach remembers star athlete killed in Tuesday afternoon crash

“We ended up playing all the way up to the state semifinals vs. Dangerfield, which was very, very talented. Dangerfield had an unreal team and we had a good opportunity of beating them. They beat us at the end of the game, but very proud of that group of kids. Patric was one of the big reasons why we were at,” he said. “Patric was our big touchdown guy because once again, he could get the short yards. We just gave it to Patric and there was not much they could do about it. He was going to get three to four yards a carry, so he had a ton of touchdowns. It was unreal.”