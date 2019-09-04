Funeral arrangements set for Levelland dance teacher

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Levelland dance teacher Jill Atchison.
Atchison was the victim of a Saturday night murder in Levelland.
Atchison, 59, was born in Hobbs, NM. She was the owner of Miss Jill’s Studio of Dance for 33 years.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Levelland Intermediate School Auditorium. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in Jill’s name.
The only suspect identified by police, her son 36-year-old Jeremy Neil Atchison, has been taken into custody and is in the Hockley County jail on a $1 million bond and he is charged with capital murder and evading arrest.
The Texas Rangers have also been called in to help with this investigation.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.