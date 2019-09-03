Hot weather continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Hot and dry weather continues across the South Plains for the rest of the week.
High pressure should keep the area dry.
Fair skies are in the forecast tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60’s. Light south-southeast winds continue overnight.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday. High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90’s. It might be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with a few more clouds in place.
Clear skies are expected Wednesday night with lows around 65 degrees in the Lubbock area.
Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with highs in the middle 90’s.
A few showers and storms are possible this weekend and early next week.
