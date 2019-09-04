Increase in sales, license to carry classes at gun store since shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Big changes are ahead for the world’s largest brick and mortar retailer.
Walmart says it will no longer sell handgun ammunition and asks people not to openly carry firearms in stores, even in states that allow it.
Just days after this weekend’s deadly mass shooting and exactly one month after 22 people were killed in El Paso, Walmart officials say they will stop selling short barrel rifle and handgun ammunition after it runs out of inventory.
The manager of a local gun store said he’s not sure how helpful this decision will be.
“You’ve still got your big boxes.. Cabella’s, Bass Pro Shop, Academy, Dick’s Sporting Goods I think still sells some ammo. It’s still going to be out there as far as available, so I don’t know what it’s going to bring to the market as far as being helpful,” Musquiz said. “I don’t know what Walmart’s objective is there by pulling it off the shelf.”
Izzy Musquiz, general manager at Sharp Shooters, said all this decision is going to do is push ammo sales elsewhere.
“They’re still going to sell stuff as far as hunting equipment, they’re still going to sell long guns and shot guns and then everything that’s still associated with that,” Musquiz said.
Musquiz said Sharp Shooters has seen an increase in firearm sales in the last month since the shooting in El Paso.
“Mainly our increase in sales were people coming in here and purchasing firearms for self-protection,” Musquiz said.
He said he has also seen an increase in the amount of people signing up for license to carry classes.
“I would assume we’re going to probably see probably a little more increase just because these things are happening,” Musquiz said. “You hate to hear about it, you hate to read about it, especially in your own home state. But, unfortunately evil people are going to do evil things, that’s all there is to it.”
Walmart says it will continue to embrace hunting heritage and be a more responsible retailer.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.