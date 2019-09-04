KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lizzo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lizzo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lizzo is a 2-year-old pittie mix who is the perfect outdoor dog.
She loves hikes, playing with the leaves and finding bugs.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Livvy
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.