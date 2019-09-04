Lubbock-Cooper ISD Bus rear-ended on FM 1585

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a collision on FM 1585, possibly involving a Lubbock-Cooper ISD Bus.
A call came in just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. A bus from Lubbock-Cooper ISD was rear-ended by a truck pulling a trailer near the Cooper Drive-In in the 900 block of FM 1585, near US 87.
Reports from Lubbock-Cooper say the bus was moving east when it activated it’s yellow lights and stop sign before slowing to a stop to let students off.
The truck “failed to control speed” and collided with the rear of the bus. The driver of the bus was taken with reports of neck and back pain.
Lubbock-Cooper officials have confirmed no students were injured. The three people in the truck were not injured, according to LCISD.
Cooper ISD units responded to this collision. Eastbound lanes of 1585 were closed as the bus was moved.
Students were taken home as soon as police permitted them to leave the scene.
We are working to gather more details, stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.