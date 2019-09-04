One fatality in crash at 19th St and I-27, traffic closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a crash at 19th Street and Interstate 27, around 6:20 Tuesday evening.
One person with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries were reported by Lubbock Police.
Shortly after, we received confirmation from LPD that one person involved in this accident died.
All east and west bound traffic on 19th Street is currently blocked. The northbound frontage road for I-27 is being diverted at 22nd Street.
