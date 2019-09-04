Parts of Avenue X, Broadway to be closed off for Tech SGA event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Broadway and Avenue X will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, as the Texas Tech Student Government hosts its Barricading Broadway event.
The goal of this project is to provide a safe place for vendors and Broadway customers in the area on Tech’s game day. Vehicles within the barricaded area can leave at any time, but vehicles will not be allowed to enter the barricaded area once the street is closed, according to the SGA.
Tech’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Pedestrians will also not be allowed to set up any encampments inside the barricade.
The City of Lubbock has designated ride-share pickup areas for the night and the Lubbock Police Department will have officers at the scene to patrol and enforce barricade rules.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the City of Lubbock on this project,” David Rivero, SGA student body president, said. “This project has been in the works for a while and we are excited to finally put our plan into action.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.