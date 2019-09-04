A pattern change in the extended forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The ridge of high pressure that has brought the South Plains hot and dry weather conditions will likely weaken in the coming days and weeks.
Models are showing a pattern change that will begin taking place this weekend.
Until then, we can expect hot and dry weather to continue locally.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures end up in the middle 60’s for the Lubbock area. Light south-southeast winds prevail overnight.
Thursday brings mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should be a degree or two warmer.
Highs end up in the lower to middle 90’s across the viewing area.
Highs between 94 and 97 degrees are expected off the Caprock.
Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph.
The pattern remains the same through Friday.
Changes take place Sunday and Monday as moisture levels improve.
A West Coast disturbance may bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures next week.
