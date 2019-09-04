Police identify tow truck driver killed in Tuesday crash near I-27, 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified 26-year-old Patric Barrio as the tow truck driver who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday night at the intersection of Interstate 27 and 19th Street.
Police responded to the scene at 6:18 p.m. after a 2018 Ram 5500 Tow Truck, which was hauling two separate vehicles, and a 2007 Ford Escape collided.
Barrio died at the scene, while the driver of the Escape was taken to Covenant Health with minor injuries. The driver of the Escape has not been identified by police.
LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is still investigating the cause of this crash.
