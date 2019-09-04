UMC says mass shooting drills helped on Saturday during the Midland and Odessa shootings

“We got in contact with a lot of local EMS authorities. There were six helicopters, 5 fixed-wing planes, ready to take patients who were already on their way to the Permian Basin, so we had that in place,” she said. “We had activated what we call a mass-shooting protocol and that involves the ER actually clearing 10 of the rooms in the hallway here, and behind us is the normal place that would normally be getting trauma patients and so we would clear those patients to rooms for preparation for receiving an influx of massive bleeding patients. That’s the first step.”