UMC says mass shooting drills helped on Saturday during the Midland and Odessa shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the wake of this past weekend’s mass shooting in Midland and Odessa, UMC tells KCBD that they were ready to accept all of the injured patients if needed.
Chief of Surgery Dr. Sharmila Dissannaike says although they only had one patient from this past weekend’s shootings, they had particular preparations ready to go including transportation plans for patients and prepped rooms ready to face any dilemma. The only patient they took in was a 17-month-old who had surgery and is back home recovering.
“We got in contact with a lot of local EMS authorities. There were six helicopters, 5 fixed-wing planes, ready to take patients who were already on their way to the Permian Basin, so we had that in place,” she said. “We had activated what we call a mass-shooting protocol and that involves the ER actually clearing 10 of the rooms in the hallway here, and behind us is the normal place that would normally be getting trauma patients and so we would clear those patients to rooms for preparation for receiving an influx of massive bleeding patients. That’s the first step.”
She said the operations rooms were also prepared with surgeons ready to get to work.
“We called in our OR crew. We had 10 operating rooms ready to go in 30 minutes, that were stocked, they were staffed, they had Anesthesiology staff,” she said. “We were ready to go if we had 10 patients that needed the OR. And at this hospital, since we are a level 1 center with surgeons in the center at all times, we can actually take patients from the helipad straight to bleeding control in under 10 minutes. We’re really proud of that and that can be life saving for a lot of patients.”
She said those steps are part of the mass-shooting protocol that they’ve never used, but are practiced frequently.
“We recently last week just had a meeting where we improved our mass shooting protocol significantly. We’re going to be again in a few weeks. Every time we drill, fortunately we’ve only had to drill so far. Saturday- the preparation was in some ways- a great demonstration that we’re ready and we can cope if it happens tomorrow. Hopefully it doesn’t, but we can cope.”
She said they’ll probably practice again next month, but then drills will become a little less frequent because there are other patients there seeking care and there are other normal hospital operations that need tending to.
She said she spoke to the head of the hospital at UMC- El Paso to exchange notes and to see how they dealt with last month’s shootings.
